Police arrest man accused of breaking into Middleborough house after crashing car into tree

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Halifax man is facing a slew of criminal charges after police say he broke into someone’s house after crashing his car in Middleborough on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Summer Street around 9:15 p.m. found an empty Hyundai Sonata that had crashed into a tree, according to Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

As they investigated the crash, police say they responded to a report of a person breaking into a house about a quarter-mile from the scene and found evidence suggesting someone unsuccessfully attempted to access a vehicle in the garage.

After an extensive search for the suspect, police recovered evidence at the scene that indicated Mark Kennedy, 40, was responsible for both the crash and the attempted break-in. He was arrested on Monday.

Kennedy is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Wareham District Court on charges of breaking and entering into a building in the nighttime, breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime, operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, leaving the scene of a crash after causing property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

