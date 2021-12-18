WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Canton man was arrested Friday after police say he brought a gun to a high school in Canton and walked the halls with his daughter while looking for another student she was having issues with, police said.

Worcester police were called to Doherty High School on Thursday to gather information about a parent who was believed to have brought a firearm into the school the day before, according to police.

Investigators allege the man, later identified as Jerome Weekes, 41, brought the firearm into the school around 1:52 p.m. in search of another student.

After conducting interviews, speaking with witnesses, and gathering video evidence, officers learned that Weekes was seen with a handgun in his vehicle, which was parked outside of the school building.

When he entered the school with his daughter after school was dismissed, police allege he had an object in the front pocket of his sweatshirt that appeared to be a handgun.

Police reported, “The pair walked to a specific classroom and looked around. Then they proceeded to search hallways and corridors. After a short period of time, both then exited the building without incident.

Weekes was arrested Friday evening and is being charged with carrying a firearm on campus.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)