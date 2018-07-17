Police arrest man accused of committing lewd act on Orange Line train

Gerardo Arias, of Boston. Courtesy MBTA transit police.

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man wanted for committing a lewd act on an Orange Line train earlier this month has been arrested, officials said.

Gerardo Arias, 39, of Boston, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of lewd and lascivious conduct, according to a press release issued by MBTA transit police.

Arias, who had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, was wanted for committing a lewd act at 12:20 p.m. on July 2 on an Orange Line train between Tufts Medical Center Station and Back Bay Station.

