Police arrest man accused of dragging trooper with car during traffic stop in Dorchester

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Dorchester man found hiding early Monday morning after he dragged a trooper with his car while fleeing a traffic stop, authorities said.

Aguinaldo Gomes-Soaresrosa, 21, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm and failure to stop for police, according to a release issued by the department.

Around 2 a.m., officers stopped a car for an equipment violation near the intersection of Brimsley and Washington streets.

The driver, who was later identified as Gomes-Soaresrosa, allegedly put his car into gear in an attempt to flee police at which time one of the officers reached into the car in an attempt to stop him as he accelerated.

Police said the officer was briefly dragged before he was able to roll away and was not injured.

Gomes-Soaresrosa’s vehicle was found soon after near Washington and Park streets and officers were able to follow a set of footprints to West Tremlett Street where the suspect was found.

A loaded .40 caliber Taurus PT 24/7 G2 handgun was found discarded and Gomes-Soaresrosa was found to be driving on a suspended license.

