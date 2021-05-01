Police arrest man accused of exposing himself while drinking beer on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is facing lewdness charges after allegedly exposing himself while drinking a beer on an MBTA bus in Boston Friday, police said.

An officer patrolling Nubian Square station at 4 p.m. was told a man inside the station was exposing his genitals and buttocks to commuters, and then a bus driver flagged down the officer and said a man on the bus was exposing himself, police said. The officer boarded the bus and allegedly saw a seated man with his pants down exposing his genitals and drinking from a can of beer, according to police.

Police charged the man, later identified as David Jones, 60, of Boston, with open and gross lewdness, and found Jones had a warrant for open and gross lewdness and resisting arrest as well, officials said.

