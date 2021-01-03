Police arrest man accused of fatally stabbing his roommate in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing a murder charge after police say he fatally stabbed his roommate to death on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported altercation at a home on Lisa Drive around 8:30 p.m. found an unresponsive man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, later identified as James E. Jennette, 35, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His roommate, Robert J. Savignano, 25, is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Monday in Brockton District Court.

