Police arrest man accused of filming boy changing in Chelmsford HS locker room

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Waltham man is facing child pornography charges after police say he was caught filming a boy who was changing in a locker room during a high school wrestling meet in Chelmsford on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of someone filming in the locker at Chelmsford High School around 4:15 p.m. found David Menard, 54, being detained by coaches, police said.

Witnesses said Menard had used his cellphone to film a boy who was dressing in the locker room, and police later confiscated several cameras and laptops from his car.

Investigators do not believe Menard had any connection to the wrestling event other than as a spectator.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Lowell District Court on charges of possession of child pornography and videotaping a nude person for a felony.

