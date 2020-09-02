Police arrest man accused of hitting officer with car while fleeing Lawrence break-in

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second suspect has been arrested nearly a month after a veteran Lawrence police officer was struck and seriously injured by a fleeing vehicle, authorities announced.

Luis Morales Colon, 30, of Lawrence, was taken into custody early Wednesday morning on outstanding arrest warrants for charges including armed robbery, breaking and entering in the nighttime, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm without a license, and assault and battery on a police officer causing serious injury, according to Lawrence police.

Morales was allegedly driving the vehicle that fled the scene of a home break-in on Springfield Street around 11:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 when he struck Officer Carl Farrington, pinning him in place and prompting a second officer to fire his weapon in the direction of the vehicle, police said.

Farrington suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his leg and foot and was taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being transported by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital.

The suspects allegedly fled again and a pursuit ensued before their vehicle crashed a short distance away on Crawford Street.

Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence, was taken into custody at the crash scene and later arraigned on charges including breaking and entering in the nighttime and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, police said.

Officers had been searching for additional suspects when they learned late Tuesday evening that Morales Colon was in the Park Street area.

Detectives set up surveillance in the area and observed Morales Colon entering the passengers side of a white SUV registered in Pennsylvania, police said.

As detectives attempted to conduct a motor vehicle stop, Morales Colon allegedly got out of the vehicle and began running.

He was chased into a Park Street apartment building, where he was taken into custody, police said.

Morales Colon is expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Lawrence District Court.

