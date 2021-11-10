BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly hurled racial slurs and threw a glass bottle at a woman who was riding an MBTA subway train with a 1-year-old child last week.

Shawn Cook, 43, of Somerville, is facing charges including civil rights violation and assault by means of a dangerous weapon, according to the Transit Police Department.

The alleged incident happened on a Red Line train between Kendall Station and Park Street just before 11 a.m. on Friday, police said.

Investigators on Monday shared surveillance images of Cook and received numerous tips from the public.

Cook was nabbed Tuesday at Sullivan Square Station.

An investigation remains ongoing.

