Police arrest man accused of inappropriately touching 4-year-old girl at Ashland state park

ASHLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Framingham man is facing a criminal charge after police say he inappropriately touched a 4-year-old girl while she was swimming at a state park in Ashland on Thursday.

Officers working at Ashland State Park were approached by an employee of the Department of Conservation and Recreation about 4 p.m., who told them a man had just grabbed a young girl in the water, according to police.

After an investigation, Aderlande Soares, 46, was arrested on a charge of indecent assault and battery on a person under the age 14.

