Police arrest man accused of killing former boss with hatchet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say the suspect in a Tennessee hatchet killing has been arrested in Kentucky.

Metro Nashville Police on Tuesday evening tweeted that Domenic Micheli was arrested by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green.

They also tweeted that Metro Nashville Police are en route to Kentucky.

BREAKING: Accused murderer Domenic Micheli arrested a short time ago by Kentucky State Police on I-65 near Bowling Green. He was driving the Toyota Prius. MNPD detectives en route to Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/k8ixmeFshn — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 6, 2018

Police say Micheli attacked and killed his former boss, 46-year-old Joel Paavola, early Monday with a hatchet and another bladed instrument at The Balance Training center in the Belle Meade community while Paavola was assisting clients with a workout.

Gallatin is about 35 miles (55 kilometers) from Belle Meade.

