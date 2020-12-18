Police arrest man accused of killing his mother in Mashpee

MASHPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man is facing a murder charge after being arrested in connection with his mother’s death in Mashpee on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported disturbance outside 1 Wompanoag Drive around 11 a.m. found Andrew Baily acting erratically, according to a joint statement issued by Cape and Island District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Mashpee Police Chief Scott Carline.

During a search of the apartment, police found Baily’s mother Cheryl Crowell, 60, in a bedroom unresponsive.

After taking her to Falmouth Hospital, where she died of her injuries, police arrested Baily on charges of murder, strangulation, and assault and battery in connection with her death.

He will be arraigned next week.

