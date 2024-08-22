BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a 26-year-old man in New Bedford Thursday after he allegedly looked into an occupied bathroom window in Boston earlier this week

Boston police said officers first responded near 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Devon Street in Roxbury to take a report. 

Police shared a photo of a person in connection with their investigation and asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

In an update Thursday afternoon, police said they took John Furr into custody on a warrant charging him with secret sexual surveillance and trespassing. 

Investigators said when he was 22, he posed as a 16-year-old and sparked an online relationship with a 14-year-old girl from Dorchester. He’s accused of sexually assaulting her over the course of several months in 2021.

Furr is expected to be arraigned at a later date.

