MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man accused of making a bomb threat to a hospital in New Hampshire has been charged with felonious criminal threatening.

Officers arrested 46-year-old Robert Thomsen of Manchester Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in connection with a bomb threat directed at the Elliot Health Systems building, located at 275 Mammoth Rd. in Manchester, police said.

He is scheduled to appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court-North on Thursday.

