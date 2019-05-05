Police arrest man accused of opening fire after Taunton crash

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing weapons and assault charges after police say he opened fire on another driver after a crash in Taunton on Saturday.

Officers responding to a report of a person shooting at a vehicle following a rear-end collision on Oak Street about 9:55 p.m. found the victim’s car in a nearby parking lot and the suspect’s vehicle in the Bloom Bus Terminal parking lot, according to Taunton police.

When officers noticed that the victim’s vehicle had several bullet holes in the back, they arrested the other driver, identified as a 25-year-old Taunton man, on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, illegal possession of a firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Taunton police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)