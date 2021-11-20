BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police have arrested the man accused of removing his GPS bracelet and exposing himself to a group of children at an MBTA station in Boston on Tuesday afternoon.

Wayne Macdonald, 62, of Boston, was arrested on charges of open and gross lewdness at the JFK UMass MBTA station in Dorchester after a transit police officer recognized him from surveillance images.

Macdonald had previously eluded detectives by allegedly removing his court-ordered GPS bracelet.

Officers responding to the westbound platform at the State Street station around 2:30 p.m. spoke with multiple children under the age of 14 who claimed a man, later identified as Macdonald, had just exposed himself to them, according to the Transit Police Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

