BOSTON (WHDH) - A Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing a man during a road rage incident in West Roxbury on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a road rage incident at the VFW Parkway Saturday afternoon found a 42-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest, police said. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined the victim and a passenger were driving in a Toyota Tacoma on the Parkway at the same time as a man driving a black 2010 Cadillac CTS, and both drivers began passing each other and exchanging words before pulling over, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac approached the Tacoma with a knife and after the other driver got out and the two men began fighting, the driver of the Cadillac stabbed him in the chest before fleeing the scene, police said.

Officers identified the alleged attacker as Drew D. Lamb, 27, of Medford, and arrested him Tuesday after seeing the Cadillac parked in Salem, officials said. He will be held overnight and arraigned Wednesday in West Roxbury District Court.

