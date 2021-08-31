MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man they say robbed three banks after he escaped from a transitional housing unit in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Michael Wells, 55, was taken into custody Monday in Waltham, Massachusetts at a Hampton Inn, according to Manchester police.

He was wanted for a bank robbery on Thursday at St. Mary’s Bank on Hooksett Road in Manchester, as well as for another bank robbery on Aug. 12 at Citizen’s Bank on Elm Street in Manchester.

Nashua police had also been looking for Wells in connection with a bank robbery on Wednesday at TD Bank.

In all three robberies, the suspect handed the teller a note claiming that he had a gun before he walked off with cash, police said. A weapon was never shown.

Wells had been on escape status after walking away from Calumet Transitional Housing earlier this month, police added.

In addition, Wells had a parole violation out of Mass., according to police. This violation will be dealt with prior to him returning to N.H.

