Police arrest man accused of robbing Lowell gas station at gunpoint, firing at witness

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is under arrest after police say he robbed a gas station at gunpoint Thursday in Lowell and then opened fire on a witness who was tailing him after the crime.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Speedway Gas Station on Pawtucket Street just after 8 a.m. were told that a suspect, later identified as Harris Uzoma 28, of Lowell, fled the scene on foot, got into a waiting car, and then fired four rounds at a witness who was following the vehicle, police said.

The witness was not harmed, police said.

A SWAT team located the vehicle and found Uzoma hiding inside of a laundry room at a nearby building, police said.

He is being charged with armed robbery, armed assault with intent to murder and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said. A handgun was also recovered at the scene.

He is being held without bail.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)