NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing robbery charges after allegedly robbing a Norwood bank at knifepoint, police said.

Matthew Bretti, 35, was arrested at Norwood Hospital after officers matched him to surveillance images.

No additional information was immediately available.

