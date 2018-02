BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — Brockton police arrested a man they believe is responsible for robbing a Citizens Bank on Montello Street twice.

Officials said the suspect robbed the bank Sunday before robbing it again Wednesday.

The suspect is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Brockton District Court.

