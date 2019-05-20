Police arrest man accused of robbing same Lawrence store twice

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man accused of robbing the same Lawrence market twice was arraigned on criminal charges on Monday.

Anthony Guptil, 30, was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on charges of armed robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and unarmed robbery after police say he admitted to robbing the same Auburn Street store twice.

Officers responding to the latest robbery Sunday morning arrested Guptil behind a building on Cross Street.

No additional information was immediately available.

