RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been arrested for shooting another man in a Randolph gas station parking lot two months ago.

Antone Jeremiah Messiah, 28, was taken into custody Friday around 12:30 a.m. at his Brockton home on charges of assault to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Randolph Police Chief William Pace.

He was arrested by Brockton police on unrelated charges.

On June 16 just before 2:30 a.m., officers responded to the Shell gas station at 1370 North Main St. in Randolph for a report of a man lying on the floor of the Seasons convenience store after being shot.

The 28-year-old Raynham victim was transported to a Boston hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his midsection, police said.

Witnesses told police that the victim was shot in the parking lot and then walked into the store to seek help.

A further investigation determined that Messiah had shot the victim, police added.

“This was great work by our detectives in thoroughly investigating this incident and identifying and arresting the suspect,” Pace said. “This was a targeted act of violence and we will not tolerate gun violence in our community.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)