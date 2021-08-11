FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man who allegedly smashed his way into a jewelry store in Franklin and fled with $10,000 worth of items, officials announced Wednesday.

Patrick Maranda, 32, of North Attleboro, is facing charges including breaking and entering in the night, larceny from a building, and vandalizing property, according to the Franklin Police Department.

Surveillance cameras at Vallee Jewelers showed Maranda repeatedly striking the front door with a hammer to gain entry to the store on the evening of July 31. He was seen fleeing the area just minutes later.

Officers responding to an alarm at the store found the front door smashed, significant damage to several display cases, and jewelry scattered on the floor.

Initial estimates placed the losses in excess of $10,000.

Maranda was taken into custody in North Attleboro on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection with the smash-and-grab robbery.

He was slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Wrentham District Court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)