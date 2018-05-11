PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Provincetown police have arrested a man who allegedly stabbed an 82-year-old man Thursday evening.

Police took 29-year-old Aaron Mrowka of Provincetown into custody Friday morning and charged him with assault with intent to murder and aggravated assault and battery on a person over 60.

Officers responding to the area of Commercial Street about 5:55 p.m. found the elderly man bleeding from the side of his neck and lower back. He told police that he was attacked by a bicyclist who then drove off.

Officials transported the victim to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later found the suspect’s bicycle Thursday night before arresting Mrowka Friday morning.

Mrowka is scheduled to be arraigned at Orleans District Court Friday.

