Police arrest man accused of stabbing sergeant inside Southborough police station

SOUTHBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) – A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a police sergeant in the back with a knife inside the Southborough police station on Monday night.

Sgt. James Deluca was interviewing a man inside the Public Safety Building lobby just before 10 p.m. about some alleged threats, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Deluca called for a mental health clinician to evaluate the man and that clinician recommended further evaluation at a hospital.

While Deluca was taking an inventory of the man’s belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife, the DA’s office said. The knife reportedly penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury.

The alleged attacker fled the building but was taken into custody a short time later, the DA’s office said. Stuart Angus, 35, of Southborough was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Angus was transported to Marlborough Hospital and then to Bridgewater State Hospital and arraigned Tuesday, where he was ordered to have a mental health evaluation before a dangerousness hearing next week.

Deluca was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

Southborough Police Chief Kenneth Paulhus said he’s thankful Deluca is OK.

“You can get no worse phone call in the nighttime hours and we immediately reached out to the family,” he said. “Our officer’s safety and his well-being was our main concern at that point.”

An investigation remains ongoing.

