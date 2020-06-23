Police arrest man accused of stabbing sergeant inside Southborough police station

SOUTHBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken into custody after allegedly stabbing a police sergeant in the back with a knife inside the Southborough police station on Monday night.

Sgt. James Deluca was interviewing a man inside the Public Safety Building lobby just before 10 p.m. about some alleged threats, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

Deluca called for a mental health clinician to evaluate the man and that clinician recommended further evaluation at a hospital.

While Deluca was taking an inventory of the man’s belongings, he was stabbed with a folding knife, the DA’s office said. The knife reportedly penetrated the sergeant’s protective vest, which likely prevented more serious injury.

The alleged attacker, whose name has not been released, fled the building but was taken into custody a short time later, the DA’s office said.

He was transported to Marlborough Hospital and then to Bridgewater State Hospital, where he is being held.

Deluca was taken to UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester, where he was treated and released early Tuesday morning.

The suspect has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

An investigation remains ongoing.

