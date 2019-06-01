Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman to death in Worcester

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a fatal stabbing Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing at 27 County St. about 9:10 p.m. spoke with witnesses who said a woman had just been stabbed inside, according to Worcester police.

Antonio Lucas, 40, was arrested while trying to leave the property.

The victim, whose name was not released, was found dead inside.

Lucas, who previously dated the victim, was arrested on a murder charge.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a breaking news story;

