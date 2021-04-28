Police arrest man accused of stealing car at gunpoint during test drive

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Shrewsbury police have arrested a man who they say stole a car while on a test drive.

Officers responding to a local car dealership around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday said the man, later identified as Phuc Nguyen, had a gun and assaulted the salesperson Tuesday afternoon.

The salesperson was able to escape and Nguyen allegedly took off in the stolen vehicle down Green Street.

He was later located in the woods and arrested on charges including armed robbery, threatening to commit murder, and car theft.

