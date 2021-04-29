WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - Police have arrested a man they say stole a car with a 2-year-old girl sitting in the back seat in Woonsocket, Rhode Island on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle stolen from outside of the Mason Grocery on Elm Street around 3 p.m. learned that the little girl was in the back seat at the time of the theft, according to police.

Soon after, the vehicle was found on nearby Sweet Avenue. The child was unharmed.

After an investigation, police arrested Derek Franklin, 35, of Woonsocket, in connection with the incident.

He was released on $10,000 personal recognizance bail and is slated to appear in Superior Court on Aug. 3.

Police say the 28-year-old owner of the vehicle was cited for leaving a motor vehicle unattended.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

