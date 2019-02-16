Police arrest man accused of striking 2 police vehicles during chase in Tewksbury

A Lawrence man was arrested after allegedly striking two police vehicles and leading police on a short chase in Tewksbury on Wednesday.

Tewksbury detectives conducting a routine traffic stop on Woburn Street arrested Jairo Samuel Andujar, 26, when he reversed his vehicle into an unmarked police vehicle, nearly striking a detective, pulled forward and hit another unmarked police vehicle, and then led police on a short chase on Route 495 north, according to Tewksbury police.

Police say Andujar identified himself as Angel Montes-Rodrigues while being booked at the police department.

After an investigation, police determined Andujar is a Dominican National resident possessing a social security card, birth certificate, and Massachusetts permit and driver’s license under the name Angel Montes-Rodrigues, all of which he obtained in New York after coming to the U.S. in May.

Andujar was arraigned in Lowell District Court Thursday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon to wit a motor vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of possession of a false/stolen RMV document, five counts of identity fraud, false identification information to law enforcement, and misleading a police investigation.

He was released on $500 cash bail.