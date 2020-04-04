Police arrest man accused of swiping package from Boston apartment lobby

BOSTON (WHDH) - A male was arrested Thursday after police say he stole red Nike sneakers from a building lobby in Boston.

Officers patrolling Marginal and Tremont Streets around 9:50 a.m. saw two males running from the rear of the Mass Pike Towers apartment building, police said.

One male pointed at the other and told officers he had stolen a package from inside the building, according to police.

Officers stopped both males and determined that one had stolen a pair of red Nike sneakers from a sealed package in the lobby area and then recovered those sneakers, police said.

The suspect was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on charges of larceny and trespassing, police said.

