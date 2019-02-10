Police arrest man accused of threatening Boston 7-Eleven worker with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a Dorchester man early Sunday morning that they say stole from a downtown Boston 7-Eleven and threatened the employees with a knife.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a knife in the area of 177 State St. about 12:06 a.m. were told by the victims that a male was attempting to steal food from the store and, when confronted, became aggressive and began pushing one of the staff members, according to Boston police.

Witnesses said the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened staff before leaving with the stolen food items.

After unsuccessfully searching for the suspect with a description provided the victims, officers responding to a report of a man causing a disturbance in the area of 85 Causeway St. spotted a man matching the description provided.

Police arrested 26-year-old Kyle Lincoln and said they found a knife in his pocket.

Lincoln is expected to appear in Boston Municipal Court at a later date on charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, assault and battery, and shoplifting by concealing merchandise.

