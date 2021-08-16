WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man is facing charges after officers found him standing in front of a home with a loaded gun in his pocket.

Police were called to a Lowell Street home shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house break in progress. Responding officers were told that an armed man was pounding on the door of the home in an attempt to get inside, according to a release issued by the department.

When they arrived at the home, 22,-year-old Devon Morgan was found standing on the porch. Officers said they could see his jacket sagging lower on one side and later found a loaded handgun in his pocket.

He is due to be arraigned on several charges including, assault with a dangerous weapon, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and disturbing the peace.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)