MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Manchester police have arrested a man accused of trying to rob a Meals on Wheels driver at knifepoint Tuesday morning, officials said.

Richard Feliciano, 29, of Manchester, was arrested about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday after a brief foot chase in the area of Hillsborough Market, Manchester police said.

Feliciano is facing several charges stemming from the incident on Tuesday, including attempted armed robbery and resisting arrest. He is also being charged with the April 20 armed robbery of the Rite Aid on Mammoth Road and a misdemeanor theft from another agency.

Officers responding to a reported robbery on Central Street met a 54-year-old Meals on Wheels driver who told them a man had just threatened her with a knife as she got into her parked vehicle. The suspect ran off when the woman pushed him out of the car and repeatedly blew the horn, police said.

The woman was treated for a non-life-threatening laceration to her finger.

