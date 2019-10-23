Police arrest man accused of vandalizing 5 cars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brighton man was arrested early Wednesday morning after police say he vandalized five cars in Cambridge.

Officers were flagged down on Bishop Allen Drive around 1:35 a.m. by a man who said that his car and a handful of others had been spray-painted, according to Cambridge police.

Michael Lucero, 39, was arrested after officers allegedly spotted him in the area with several opened spray paint cans and what police say was fresh paint on both his hands and clothes.

