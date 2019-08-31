Police arrest man accused of waking resident during Cambridge break-in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston man is facing burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a Cambridge home Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported break-in on Hunting Street at 1:15 a.m. spoke with a resident who said they were awoken by a strange man in their bedroom, police said.

Other residents gave a description of a man running from the home’s driveway and a surveillance video recording of the man fleeing the area, according to police.

Police searched the area and allegedly found more evidence and witnesses.

“I heard a noise and asked my neighbor what was going on, he said ‘Some man just came out of my apartment,'” said neighbor Amancio Pires.

Leo Vincent Chaisson, 25, was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with unarmed burglary and larceny.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

