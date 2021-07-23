BOSTON (WHDH) - A Dorchester man is facing criminal charges after police say he brandished a handgun during a road rage incident on Thursday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person with a gun in the area of Millet Street around 6 p.m. spoke with a victim who said a man had just threatened him with a firearm following a road rage incident before fleeing the area in a rental van, according to Boston police.

After receiving a detailed description of the vehicle, police stopped and arrested Andrew Handren, 33, of Dorchester, on a charge of assault by means of a dangerous weapon after allegedly finding a black BB gun in the rental van.

