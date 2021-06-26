BOSTON (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who was walking through downtown Boston with a Nerf gun that was spray-painted black Friday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a man with a gun in the area of Tremont Street and Stuart Street at 9:15 p.m. were told a man was walking down the street with a machine gun on his shoulder. Police allegedly saw the man waving what looked like a machine gun on Tremont Street and arrested him, and later determined the gun was a plastic Nerf gun spray-painted black.

Pha Sun, 50, of Boston, was charged with disturbing the peace and a warrant. He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

