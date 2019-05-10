Police arrest man following drug raid in Wareham

WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police arrested one man Friday after cocaine and fentanyl were uncovered during a drug raid in Wareham, police say.

Officers conducting the raid at 6 Bartlett Lane about 9 a.m. confiscated more than 530 grams of suspected cocaine and crack cocaine, more than 19 grams of fentanyl, and Suboxone, as well bags and scales in the home, according to Wareham police.

Robert Ward, 58, was arrested and charged with trafficking in more than 200 grams of cocaine, trafficking in fentanyl, and illegal possession of a Class B drug (subsequent offense).

“As a result of an intensive investigation and cooperation among both local police departments and the DEA, a large amount of illegal drugs were seized,” Wareham Acting Police Chief John Walcek said. “The detectives involved in the case did an outstanding job, and I am very proud of them.”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)