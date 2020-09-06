Police arrest man for carrying illegal gun after traffic stop

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested a man early Saturday morning who they say was caught carrying a loaded gun while driving without headlights.

Officers patrolling Washington Street around 2:13 a.m. pulled over a car driving without headlights on, police said. When police asked the driver to show his license and vehicle registration he couldn’t because the car was rented, officials said.

Officers allegedly saw one the passengers switch seats and saw the driver duck down and move toward the center console. When officers searched the car they found a loaded gun with one round in the chamber and five rounds in the magazine in the center console, according to police.

Roy Jaundoo, 44, of Randolph, will be arraigned in Dorchester District Court for unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and for being an armed career criminal.

