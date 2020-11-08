Police arrest man for stealing box truck in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. (WHDH) - Police arrested a man who they say stole a box truck out of Londonderry, New Hampshire on Monday.

Officers responding to a business on Londonderry Turnpike just before 11 a.m. were told that a box truck went missing, according to Hooksett police.

An officer determined that they saw the suspect operating the box truck minutes before it was reported stolen.

The truck was later returned to the business but was heavily damaged, according to police.

The officer located the suspect, John Defeo, 47, of Manchester, at woodline nearby, but he ran away to escape arrest, police said. Defeo was located a short time later and it was discovered that he did not have permission to use the vehicle.

Defeo was released on bail but is being charged with resisting arrest/detention, unauthorized use of a vehicle and being a habitual offender, police said.

Defeo is scheduled to be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)