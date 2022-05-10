BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police took a man into custody Tuesday days after a shocking attempted kidnapping in Burlington.

Officers launched an investigation after they received a 911 call from a woman Sunday night who said she was driving home from work when she believed she saw another woman being dragged away on foot by a male suspect on Middlesex Turnpike near Great Meadow Road shortly before 8:30 p.m., according to the Burlington Police Department.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, fled on foot and climbed over a fence at the public works department after the good Samaritan pulled over to assist the victim and called 911, police said.

In the 911 call, the victim confirmed that she didn’t know the suspect. She was able to get away and police located her upon arrival moments later.

She told 7NEWS that she was leaving work when she noticed the suspect following her. She said she did her best to fight him off because she feared for her life.

The victim suffered bumps and bruises but she was not seriously injured. She added that she is now afraid to leave her apartment.

No further details have been made available.

The incident remains under investigation.

Burlington Police detectives this afternoon arrested a male suspect in connection with Sunday evening’s attempted kidnapping. Additional details will be coming as soon as they are available. — Burlington Police MA (@burlingtonpd) May 10, 2022

