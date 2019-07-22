Police arrest man in connection with attempted sex assault at Northeastern

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police have arrested the man wanted in connection to an attempted sexual assault that occurred inside an academic building at on the Northeastern University campus on Thursday.

A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest following the alleged encounter and he was taken into custody on Monday, according to a release issued by the Northeastern University Police Department.

Students say that despite this incident, they still feel safe on campus.

He is due to face charges at a later date.

Students are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the 24/7 NUPD Communications Center at 617-373-2121 or use the SafeZone mobile safety app.

