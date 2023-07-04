NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old New Bedford man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man in New Bedford early Monday morning, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

The DA said Sterling Robinson, 24, has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact.

He was arrested Monday night, according to the DA, hours after police found 20-year-old Lorenzo Gomes unconscious in his vehicle following a report of shots fired in the area. Gomes was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the DA said.

The DA said police initially responded shortly after 12 a.m. Monday to the area of Tallman and North Front streets. There, the DA said witnesses told officers they heard “loud bangs that sounded like gunshots.”

The DA said officers later found Gomes in his car Belleville Avenue, saying he “appears to have attempted to drive to the hospital before losing consciousness in his vehicle.”

The DA said Robinson was being held in jail as of Tuesday and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday in New Bedford District Court.

Officials have described Gomes’ death as a homicide and said their investigation was ongoing as of Tuesday morning.

