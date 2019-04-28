Police arrest man in connection with shots fired incident in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police arrested a man Sunday in connection with a shots fired incident.

Several officers responded to Parker Street for reports of shots fired and were quickly able to learn the location of the suspect who was later identified as 32-year-old Carlos Pimentel-Ortiz, according to a release issued by the department.

As officers worked to make entry into the Pimentel-Ortiz’s building, a firearm was tossed out a rear window, police say.

Once they were inside, investigators were able to gather enough evidence to charge him with attempted murder, armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and carrying a loaded firearm, among others.

Additionally, Pimentel-Ortiz had an active warrant for attempted murder and other firearm charges stemming from a recent shooting on Water Street, police say.

