Police arrest man in connection with shots fired incident in Winchester

WINCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A suspect was arrested hours after shots were fired in a residential area in Winchester on Friday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of possible gunshots on Columbus Road at 9 p.m. confirmed that shots had been fired and that no one was injured, police said.

Gregory Odin, 44, was arrested about 1 a.m. Saturday in connection with the incident.

No additional information was immediately released.

