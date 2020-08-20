Police arrest man in connection with stabbing inside Encore Boston Harbor casino

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Natick man was arrested after police say he stabbed another man during an altercation inside Encore Boston Harbor in Everett early Thursday morning.

David Guante, 30, is slated to be arraigned Thursday on charges including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at the luxury resort around 2 a.m. found a 24-year-old Lynn man suffering from a puncture wound in the casino’s lobby, police said.

The victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with minor injuries.

Guante was later found in the parking lot and taken into custody. A small knife was also reportedly recovered.

The stabbing occurred in the casino’s main cashier area, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)