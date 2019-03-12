Police arrest man on drug charges during investigation in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Mattapan man faces drug charges after police say they found more than 500 grams of fentanyl during a search Tuesday.

During an investigation in the area of Deering Road in Mattapan about 8:55 a.m., police located Juan Felix, 49, of Mattapan, as he approached a parked motor vehicle, after executing a search of his person, the found 77 small bags of fentanyl, two medium-sized bags of fentanyl, and $268.00 in cash, according to Boston police.

Officers say the total weight of the drugs was 132 grams.

A search of Felix’s residence led to the discovery of additional amounts of drugs and cash.

In total, officers say they seized more than 500 grams of fentanyl and $7,300 in cash.

Felix was charged with trafficking Class A drugs.

