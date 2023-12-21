Massachusetts State Police say a man from Lawrence was arrested after he allegedly raped a woman while using a meat cleaver to hold her against her will in Danvers.

An MSP spokesperson said Rene Montes, 55, was arrested in Methuen on Thursday – a day after a woman was able to get to the state police barracks in Danvers Wednesday morning and tell authorities she had been assaulted and raped in her home.

The victim, who was later hospitalized for her injuries, told troopers she had been held against her will by a suspect who was armed with a meat cleaver, which troopers recovered along with other pieces of evidence while investigating the scene.

Authorities later identified Montes as a suspect and were able to obtain a warrant charging him with:

Aggravated Rape

Aggravated Kidnapping

Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

The 55-year-old suspect was taken into custody at a home in Methuen on Thursday morning, according to state police.

No additional details were released.

